Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys 737 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,271.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 31,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,815,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $216.94 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $222.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

