Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.56 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.