Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 1.9% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,960. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,104 shares of company stock valued at $399,675 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $172.06 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.22.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

