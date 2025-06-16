Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total transaction of $4,431,960.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,119,224.70. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This represents a 99.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,408 shares of company stock valued at $213,441,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $753.98 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $773.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $664.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $630.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.95.

About Intuit



Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

