FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 0.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $29.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.51. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $36.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5,371.99 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

