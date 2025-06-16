Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 50,496 Shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,496 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned about 0.98% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYA. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $138,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

TYA stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

About Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

