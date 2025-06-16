Montecito Bank & Trust Has $9.75 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,990,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8%

BATS QUAL opened at $178.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.62. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.