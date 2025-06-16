Northstar Group Inc. Sells 566 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.0% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $93.26 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

