Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 2,568 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Argus set a $295.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $282.95 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $316.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.62 and its 200 day moving average is $266.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

