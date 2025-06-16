Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) to “Overweight”

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upexi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Upexi Price Performance

NASDAQ UPXI opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. Upexi has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $22.57.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gene Salkind bought 241,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $550,002.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 365,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,489.56. The trade was a 194.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew James Norstrud purchased 43,860 shares of Upexi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,138 shares in the company, valued at $134,834.64. This represents a 287.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 942,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,004. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upexi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Upexi stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.81% of Upexi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

