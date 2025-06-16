Ascendiant Capital Markets Raises Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Price Target to $11.00

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.39% from the company’s current price.
Duos Technologies Group Price Performance
DUOT stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $90.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. Duos Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $9.27.
Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 271.06% and a negative net margin of 143.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Duos Technologies Group
Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.
