Ascendiant Capital Markets Raises Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Price Target to $11.00

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.39% from the company’s current price.

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

DUOT stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $90.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. Duos Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 271.06% and a negative net margin of 143.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Duos Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Duos Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Duos Technologies Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

