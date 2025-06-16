Cannabis Stocks To Consider – June 15th

Turning Point Brands, Innovative Industrial Properties, Gibraltar Industries, Quantum Biopharma, and Indivior are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that cultivate, process, distribute or sell legal marijuana and hemp-derived products. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to a rapidly growing industry driven by changing regulations, medical research and shifting consumer preferences. However, cannabis stocks often exhibit high volatility due to evolving legal frameworks and market uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of TPB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 194,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.19. 228,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,844. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 11.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $138.35.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.20. 178,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.34. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $81.90.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Shares of NASDAQ QNTM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. 446,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,163. Quantum Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $53.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of INDV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.89. 555,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,764. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.66. Indivior has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

