Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Consider – June 15th

Robinhood Markets, ZenaTech, Galaxy Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Cellebrite DI, and Bitcoin Depot are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business activities involve blockchain technology or digital currencies—for example, crypto mining firms, exchange operators, wallet providers and payment processors. By buying these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to the crypto market without holding tokens directly. Their price movements often correlate with broader cryptocurrency trends but may also reflect each company’s individual performance and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.60. 27,696,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,391,101. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $77.80.

ZenaTech (ZENA)

ZenaTech, Inc., an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

ZENA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,685,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,124. ZenaTech has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLXY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,011. Galaxy Digital has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $26.60.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,995,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $353.88 million, a PE ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 3.45. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.68. 2,280,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,927. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,929. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Bitcoin Depot (BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 2,302,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,208. Bitcoin Depot has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $400.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

