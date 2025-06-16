Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 298,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,953,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up 4.1% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.54 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

