Stewardship Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Stewardship Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 4.6%

COWZ opened at $54.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

