iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,081,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,206 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $103,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 18,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

