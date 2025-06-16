iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,747 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

IHF opened at $47.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $663.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

