GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GoHealth in a report on Monday, May 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GOCO
GoHealth Trading Down 2.4%
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $220.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.91 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of GoHealth
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 4D Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in GoHealth by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GoHealth
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.