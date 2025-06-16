GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GoHealth in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOCO

GoHealth Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.49. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $220.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.91 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GoHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 4D Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in GoHealth by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.