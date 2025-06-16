Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KNSA opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.13 and a beta of 0.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $30.69.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ross Moat sold 64,035 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,614,322.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,352.15. The trade was a 87.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $205,104.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,124.20. This trade represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,442 shares of company stock worth $11,816,889. Company insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $16,992,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after purchasing an additional 651,700 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,452,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,289,000 after purchasing an additional 557,934 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 149.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 491,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 294,319 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 277,827 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

