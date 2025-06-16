Head to Head Contrast: CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR) & TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CURRENC Group and TriNet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CURRENC Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURRENC Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 TriNet Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

CURRENC Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 715.85%. TriNet Group has a consensus price target of $96.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.49%. Given CURRENC Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CURRENC Group is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURRENC Group $43.39 million 0.46 N/A N/A N/A TriNet Group $5.06 billion 0.72 $173.00 million $3.35 22.63

This table compares CURRENC Group and TriNet Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than CURRENC Group.

Profitability

This table compares CURRENC Group and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURRENC Group N/A N/A N/A TriNet Group 3.46% 200.82% 5.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of CURRENC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of CURRENC Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of TriNet Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CURRENC Group has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriNet Group beats CURRENC Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURRENC Group

(Get Free Report)

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc. provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CURRENC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURRENC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.