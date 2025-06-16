Reviewing SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Free Report) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SLANG Worldwide and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLANG Worldwide N/A N/A N/A MariMed -10.97% -2.75% -1.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SLANG Worldwide and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLANG Worldwide 0 0 0 0 0.00 MariMed 0 0 0 2 4.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.2% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SLANG Worldwide and MariMed”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLANG Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MariMed $148.60 million 0.19 -$16.03 million ($0.03) -2.42

SLANG Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MariMed.

Summary

MariMed beats SLANG Worldwide on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc. operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in worldwide. It offers cannabis vaporizers in various oil formulations; gummies; vapors for dry herbs and concentrates; and select genetics in vape cartridges, as well as cannabis to the medical and adult-use cannabis markets. The company serves its customers under O.pen, Alchemy Naturals, Firefly, Ceres, and Green House Seed Co X Strain Hunters brand names. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc. and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc. in November 2018. SLANG Worldwide Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty’s Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio’s brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

