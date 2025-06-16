GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) versus Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF) Head to Head Survey

Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF – Get Free Report) and GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chemring Group and GE Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemring Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 GE Aerospace 0 1 11 0 2.92

GE Aerospace has a consensus target price of $221.15, indicating a potential downside of 6.32%. Given GE Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GE Aerospace is more favorable than Chemring Group.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Chemring Group pays an annual dividend of C$0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Chemring Group pays out -6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GE Aerospace pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GE Aerospace has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. GE Aerospace is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Chemring Group and GE Aerospace”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemring Group N/A N/A N/A C($0.60) -10.64 GE Aerospace $39.68 billion 6.34 $6.56 billion $6.43 36.71

GE Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Chemring Group. Chemring Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GE Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chemring Group and GE Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemring Group N/A N/A N/A GE Aerospace 14.31% 22.19% 3.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Chemring Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of GE Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of GE Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GE Aerospace beats Chemring Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services. It also provides countermeasures and energetics products, including aerodynamic and kinematic flare; chaf cart and pack; seduction and distraction cart; initiator, separation and explosive bolts, nuts, and pin pullers and pushers; initiators, actuators, retractors and systems, time delay devices, ejection handles and sequencers, gas generators, cutters, canopy remover thruster, and thermal battery; wing, fin, elevon deployment actuators, wing and tail retention systems, separation nuts, pyrovalves, and safe and arm devices; joint combined aircrew system, system communication and oxygen, and altitude combined aircrew system tester; HMX, RDX, NTO, Alkyl-NENA, and acetic acid; and advanced performance bangalore torpedo, SX4, PE8, charge demolition user filled conical and linear, igniter safety fuze electric, detonating cord booster, demolition detonator electric and non-electric, detonating cord, and safety fuze. In addition, the company offers metron actuators and gas generators; igniters and fuzeheads, and canopy severance cords and explosive transmission cords; extruded double base propellant for ejection systems and rocket motors; and PED MK 2, breach MC, shrike exploder, mini shrike, long range initiation system, WASP, pigstick, hotrod, mini and midi disruptor, freeze neutralizing kit, fuse extractor, and rocket wrench. Chemring Group PLC was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Romsey, the United Kingdom.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft. GE demerged into GE Vernova, GE Aerospace, and GE Healthcare.

