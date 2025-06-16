Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORI. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of ORI opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.74. Old Republic International has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $39.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,521.90. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Invst LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $3,145,000. WBI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 11.7% during the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 518.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

