CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CDTG opened at $1.40 on Friday. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDT Environmental Technology Investment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDT Environmental Technology Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment by 234.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients.

