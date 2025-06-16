Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TH

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

TH opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $683.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Target Hospitality’s revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,008,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 245,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Target Hospitality by 420.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 161,036 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Target Hospitality by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 95,167 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target Hospitality by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,965,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 79,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.