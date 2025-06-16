Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.20). Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. Analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth $71,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

