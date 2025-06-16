Wall Street Zen Upgrades Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) to “Hold”

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Down 2.9%
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts.
