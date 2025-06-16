Wall Street Zen Downgrades Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) to Sell

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KSCP. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Knightscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Knightscope from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Knightscope in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Knightscope Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:KSCP opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. Knightscope has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knightscope will post -12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knightscope

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Knightscope stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Knightscope as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

