KE (NYSE:BEKE) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

KE stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. KE has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,918 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KE by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 108,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in KE by 3,315.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 944,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 917,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in KE by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

