Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $6.92 on Friday. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 199,076.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $50,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 4.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 5.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $349,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

