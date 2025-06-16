USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

USA Rare Earth Trading Down 8.9%

USA Rare Earth stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. USA Rare Earth has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.64.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

