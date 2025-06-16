Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the May 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 5.0%

WOLTF opened at $167.17 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $191.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.50.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

