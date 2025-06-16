Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the May 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 5.0%
WOLTF opened at $167.17 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $191.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.50.
About Wolters Kluwer
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.