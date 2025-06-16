Insider Buying: Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Insider Acquires £32,400 in Stock

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) insider Tony Roper bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £32,400 ($43,896.49).

Foresight Solar Trading Up 0.1%

Foresight Solar stock opened at GBX 81 ($1.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of £458.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 0.27. Foresight Solar has a 1 year low of GBX 68 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 95.20 ($1.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.72.

Get Foresight Solar alerts:

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 0.52 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foresight Solar had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 0.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Foresight Solar will post 2.0674521 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Solar in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Foresight Solar

About Foresight Solar

(Get Free Report)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.