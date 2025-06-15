Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $526.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.58 and its 200-day moving average is $502.75.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.