Short Interest in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Increases By 144.0%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the May 15th total of 40,700 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,538,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 107,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period.

ILDR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

