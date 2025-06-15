Short Interest in Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Drops By 69.9%

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the May 15th total of 451,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 339.5 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Heidelberg Materials stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $208.50. 82 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749. Heidelberg Materials has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $220.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.52 and its 200 day moving average is $165.36.

Heidelberg Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Heidelberg Materials’s payout ratio is 24.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heidelberg Materials in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Articles

