Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is David J Yvars Group’s 2nd Largest Position

David J Yvars Group raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 10.5% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $526.96 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $492.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

