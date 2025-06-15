Leisure Stocks To Consider – June 15th

Apollo Global Management, MGM Resorts International, VICI Properties, NetEase, Trip.com Group, Pool, and Hyatt Hotels are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies whose primary business revolves around travel, hospitality, entertainment and recreation—think hotels, resorts, cruise lines, theme parks, casinos and airlines. Because these firms depend heavily on discretionary consumer spending and travel activity, their performance tends to be cyclical and sensitive to economic conditions, seasonality and shifts in consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,237,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.32 and a 200 day moving average of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE:MGM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,966,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. 5,540,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.38. 1,330,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. NetEase has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $133.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.98. 2,856,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.90. 550,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. Pool has a 52-week low of $284.28 and a 52-week high of $395.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.53 and its 200-day moving average is $329.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Shares of NYSE H traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.43. 955,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,568. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average is $138.15. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on H

See Also