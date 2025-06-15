Sfm LLC Acquires Shares of 3,565 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sfm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sfm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after buying an additional 213,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $526.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.75.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

