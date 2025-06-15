Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 230 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Family Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $548.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

