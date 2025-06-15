Nuclear Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 15th

Oklo, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, NextEra Energy, and Vistra are the five Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are the total inventory of nuclear warheads and weapon-usable fissile materials that a state maintains, encompassing warheads deployed on delivery systems, those held in reserve, and those awaiting dismantlement. This stockpile measures a country’s strategic nuclear capability and underpins its deterrence posture and role in international arms-control discussions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE:OKLO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,708,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,732,441. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,281. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.34. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $403.55 and a one year high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded down $9.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $477.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,303. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.62. GE Vernova has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $500.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,213,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,082,718. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.68. 3,956,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,402. Vistra has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.32.

