PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 115.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $130.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

