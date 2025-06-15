Best Canadian Stocks To Research – June 15th

Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, CSX, Celsius, and Ovintiv are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity shares of companies incorporated in Canada and listed on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). Holders of these shares own a proportional stake in the company’s assets, profits and voting rights. Traded in Canadian dollars and overseen by Canadian securities regulators, Canadian stocks offer investors exposure to key domestic sectors like financial services, energy and natural resources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.79. 12,786,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,626,252. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

CVE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. 25,037,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,484,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVE

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.12. 9,032,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,250,493. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,953,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,981. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.55, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32. Celsius has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Ovintiv (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Shares of OVV traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.90. 4,425,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OVV

Featured Articles