Green Energy Stocks To Consider – June 15th

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, and Mercer International are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies that develop, produce or distribute renewable and low-carbon power sources—such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal or bioenergy. By investing in firms focused on reducing greenhouse-gas emissions and advancing sustainable technologies, these stocks offer investors exposure to the global transition toward cleaner, more resilient energy systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.99. 7,710,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,181. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of Nuvve stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 2,257,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,612. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.62. 248,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,990. The firm has a market cap of $242.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

