Insurance Stocks To Watch Now – June 14th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo & Company, SoFi Technologies, T-Mobile US, and Intuit are the seven Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is underwriting and selling insurance policies. These firms collect premiums, manage risk pools, invest the “float” (premiums held before claims are paid), and pay out claims, generating revenue through underwriting profits and investment income. Investors in insurance stocks thus gain exposure to factors like claim frequency and severity, interest rates, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $6.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.31. 128,417,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,760,864. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.92 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.39. 13,729,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.19. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.53. 3,994,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $511.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.25. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $403.33 and a 12 month high of $542.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.31. 21,164,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,495,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. 76,609,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,758,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.00. 4,379,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.85. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

INTU stock traded down $12.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $753.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,674. The business has a 50-day moving average of $664.85 and a 200-day moving average of $630.29. Intuit has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $773.45. The stock has a market cap of $210.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

