David J Yvars Group Has $212,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

David J Yvars Group lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 691,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 139,894 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of PFE opened at $24.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

