Dohj LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dohj LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,218,143,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,994 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,076,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

