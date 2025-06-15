Short Interest in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Rises By 139.0%

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 139.0% from the May 15th total of 31,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of KXI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.15. The stock had a trading volume of 59,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,382. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. The firm has a market cap of $843.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KXI. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1,000.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

