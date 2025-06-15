Short Interest in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI) Increases By 137.7%

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EIPI remained flat at $19.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 55,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.96 million and a P/E ratio of 15.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF by 579,862.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 46,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 46,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF by 306.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

About FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF

The FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks total return with a focus on distributions. The fund invests globally within the broader energy market, while combining both covered and naked call options writing strategies to enhance income.

