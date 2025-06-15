Aries Wealth Management Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $561.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $555.17 and its 200-day moving average is $543.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $511.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total transaction of $5,545,361.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,379,709.18. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,686 shares of company stock valued at $26,430,428. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

